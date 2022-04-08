Pathankot man shot at by ultras in Pulwama

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, April 7

Militants on Thursday shot at a non-local in south Kashmir, which has seen a spate of targeted attacks this week. Sonu Sharma of Pathankot (Punjab) was fired upon by militants at Yadder village in Pulwama district.

According to information, the victim works as a helper in a poultry-carrying vehicle.

Sharma received a bullet to his leg and was immediately rushed to the District Hospital of Pulwama where doctors said his condition was stable. This is the third targeted attack on non-locals by militants in south Kashmir this week, leaving five of them injured.

In a separate incident, two civilians were injured after Army personnel opened fire on them while protesting over photographing of worshippers inside a mosque in north Kashmir. The civilians sustained bullet injuries to their legs. The incident took place at the Jamia Jadeed mosque in Handwara town.

Both the injured were shifted to Srinagar where doctors termed their condition as stable. “Some people objected to photographing of worshipers inside the mosque resulting in an altercation between Army and civilians,” an eyewitness said.

The Army’s 21 Rashtriya Rifles admitted they were photographing the worshipers to “showcase happiness” during the holy month of Ramzan. “They (Army) requested a local to get a few photos from inside. It is when the local person was going to take photos, some rogue elements protested and instigated others to get into an altercation with the troops,” a Srinagar-based defence spokesperson said.

“While attempting to pacify them, two-three individuals got into a scuffle with the troops. Then there was an accidental discharge of the weapon,” he added.

The injured have been identified as Abdul Ahad Mir and Mujeeb Ahmad Sofi of Handwara.

