Patrolling intensified on Jammu-Srinagar highway ahead of Amarnath pilgrimage

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 25

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has deployed a Road Opening Party (ROP) and Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) for patrolling on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44). The CRPF is responsible for manning the vital highway that will be used by Amarnath pilgrims from June 29.

A robust security plan has been implemented to safeguard the pilgrims traveling on the highway. The crucial route witnesses a huge influx of devotees throughout the Yatra period and the CRPF is leaving no stone unturned to ensure their safety. CRPF men have been deployed on regular intervals along the highway to keep a close watch, especially in the areas close to the forests.

Udhampur DC Saloni Rai also discussed the preparedness for the Yatra with senior officials of the security agencies. Additional deployments of various security forces, including the police, have been made at several places on the route to Amarnath Yatra, which passes through Udhampur. A total of 26 lodging centres have been established with proper security and sanitation arrangements in the district. Arrangements have been made for the accommodation of at least 6,000 people in these centres, in case the Yatra is interrupted due to landslides or road closures in Ramban and other places. Each centre has been assigned a nodal officer and all necessary arrangements have been made for the comfort of pilgrims.

Meanwhile, the Traffic Department also installed high-definition CCTV cameras along the Jammu-Srinagar NH to make the Yatra secure. The police have installed at least 70 cameras from Udhampur to Ramban along the route. These cameras have been installed at Jakhani area of Udhampur, Dalwas, Khoni Nallah, Mehar, Battery Cheshma, Nachlana, Banihal Chowk, Tunnel-5, Shaligadi and Cutpoint.

A control room has been established in Ramban to oversee traffic movement around the clock. Security forces are also sanitising the NH on a regular basis to detect any IEDs or other explosives.

