Patwari suspended for bribery in Kishtwar

Jammu, November 8

A patwari (revenue official) was suspended after a video purportedly showing him taking bribe went viral on social media in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, an official said on Tuesday. An inquiry has been ordered against him.

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav ordered the immediate suspension of Patwari Vineet Kumar following a preliminary report submitted by Tehsildar of Paddar showing “possible misdemeanor and misuse of office” by the official.

Kumar was allegedly caught on-camera accepting the bribe at his office in Massu village last week. Later, the video was circulated on social media.

Kewal Krishan, Patwari of Gulagbarh, has been given the additional charge to look after the routine work of Massu village till further orders, the official said.

Taking strong note of the incident, the DC sought a report from the tehsildar concerned. The accused patwari has been attached to the office of Drabshalla Tehsildar Chander Shakhar Sharma. Sharma has been directed to conduct an inquiry into the matter and furnish his report within 15 days, the official added. — PTI

