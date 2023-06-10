Pawan Kotwal assumes charge as Ladakh L-G’s Adviser

Jammu, June 9
Pawan Kotwal, Principal Secretary to the Ladakh administration, on Friday officially assumed office as the Adviser to the Lieutenant Governor of the UT. He took charge in the presence of outgoing official Umang Narula, who has been transferred to New Delhi.
“Kotwal brings a wealth of experience and expertise, having previously served as the Principal Secretary for Health and Medical Education, Forest, Ecology and Environment, and Revenue, Planning & Monitoring Department in Ladakh,” an official spokesperson said.
During his tenure as Principal Secretary, Kotwal played a pivotal role in implementing crucial reforms and initiatives in the health and medical education sector. He spearheaded efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure, enhance medical education facilities and promote the well-being of the people of Ladakh.
