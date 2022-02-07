PDP accuses delimitation commission of running BJP agenda in J-K

Our Correspondent

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar February 7

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday accused the Delimitation Commission of disfranchising the majority Muslim community to strengthen the ruling BJP agenda in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are not surprised by the delimitation report. From the word go, we had fears and doubts that the delimitation commission has been constituted to take forward the agenda of the ruling BJP,” the PDP president Mehbooba Mufti told reporters here.

“Delimitation Commission has not taken into account the law and constitution of India and has destroyed everything. It’s an attempt to strengthen the BJP and to disfranchise the majority (Muslim) community particularly in Rajouri, Chenab valley, and Kashmir,” she said.

Mufti said at many places their vote has been divided and constituencies created in such a way that it won’t matter whether they vote or not.

On the arrest of journalists, she says the LG administration doesn’t want anybody should speak the truth in Kashmir. “Fahad Shah has been arrested. Earlier Sajad Gul was arrested and now I have heard that more Journalists are being summoned,” she said.

She said the ‘hijab’ row is nothing, but an attempt and conspiracy to keep Muslim children away from education.