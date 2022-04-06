PDP ex-leader Surinder Choudhary joins BJP, says Mehbooba Mufti toes Pak line

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 5

Former PDP leader Surinder Choudhary on Tuesday joined the BJP in presence of party’s general secretary and J&K in-charge Tarun Chugh. Some of his supporters also joined the saffron party. Choudhary accused Mehbooba Mufti of “destroying the party by toeing the Pakistan’s line”.

“It is not me who betrayed the PDP. It’s otherwise. I have joined the BJP not for any personal gain or agenda but due the party’s working for national interest,” Choudhary, a former MLC, said.

He alleged Mehbooba Mufti pursued Pakistan’s agenda while her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was a secular leader.

Meanwhile, Tarun Chugh blaming the PDP and the National Conference for allegedly handing over stones and guns to J&K youth. “Narendra Modi’s government has transformed the UT from terrorism capital to tourism capital,” he said.

BJP leader Devender Rana said Choudhary’s inclusion would make the party stronger in J&K.

J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina, former deputy CM Kavinder Gupta and Devender Singh Rana among others were present.