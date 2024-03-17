PDP flays admn over dismissal of teacher

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 16

A day after the the UT administration dismissed a teacher allegedly for anti-national activities in 2016, former CM Mehbooba Mufti described it as an act of “criminalising and depriving Kashmiris of their livelihood”. She said it was a collective punishment to dispossess and disempower people of Kashmir.

Manzoor Ahmed Laway, a resident of Kulgam, has been dismissed under Article 311. The government said the employee was involved in two FIRs. "He was one of the instigators who instigated a mob on July 9, 2016 and tried to cause damage. In the process, the mob marched towards the DH Pora police station and looted arms, ammunition and other property besides setting the police station on fire," the administration mentioned.

On July 10, 2016, the employee along with his associates “led an unruly mob which resorted to stone pelting on a joint party of the police and security forces in which armed gunmen from amongst the mob fired indiscriminately upon the police party,” the administration claimed.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Mehbooba Mufti #Srinagar