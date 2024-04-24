PDP hand in glove with BJP, says Omar Abdullah

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 23

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah, known for his cautious approach in labelling the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as an affiliate of the BJP, made an exception today. He said a recent statement by a BJP leader openly seeking support for PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had removed any ambiguity about the parties being hand in glove with each other in the region’s politics.

Omar said as PDP candidate, Mehbooba Mufti, continues to direct her focus on attacking the NC in south Kashmir. “If our true adversary is the BJP, responsible for much of the turmoil in Kashmir, why isn’t she directing her criticism towards them?” the NC leader said, addressing a rally in the Doru area of south Kashmir.

He added: “I found the answer to my question yesterday. I extend my gratitude to the BJP leader from Surankote who openly admitted that his party was backing Mehbooba. His candidness is commendable.”

Omar said the PDP had employed similar tactics in 2014, rallying votes against the BJP only to later form a coalition government with the party. “Altaf Bukhari, then a trusted figure within the PDP, recently disclosed that prior to the 2014 polls, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and Narendra Modi had already decided on a coalition,” Omar said. He added: “Even after a decade, the relationship between the two parties remains unchanged. The recent revelation by Mushtaq Bukhari confirms it. Voting for the PDP means voting for the BJP.”

The former J&K Chief Minister said BJP affiliates should not be voted for. On Monday evening, former minister and BJP leader Syed Mushtaq Bukhari had urged members of the Pahari community to vote for Mehbooba in the Lok Sabha election.

The Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary seat is going to polls on May 7. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is among several political leaders who are fighting the election there. The NC has fielded Gujjar leader Mian Altaf from the constituency. “We are very thankful to BJP for granting reservation to Paharis. The Narendra Modi-led government shaped our future and our 30 years of struggle paid off,” Bukhari said.

However, he cautioned members of the Pahari community to remain vigilant from nefarious designs of those who used the Pahari community for their political gains and appealed to them to vote for Mehbooba, who is contesting from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat. “I think it is better to vote for Mehbooba as she is the only political leader who speaks for Paharis,” Bukhari said. Bukhari had joined the BJP on February 15 at the party’s Delhi headquarter. He was earlier with the NC.

