PDP: Move together for finding a fix to problems

Poonch/Jammu, April 27
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said the people, irrespective of their religion and region, have to move together and raise a united voice to seek redressal of their issues. The former CM is currently on a week-long tour of Poonch and Rajouri districts to garner public support and addressed a road show in Poonch town despite pouring rain.
The border districts of Poonch and Rajouri are part of the Anantnag parliamentary constituency which is going to polls in the third phase on May 7 to decide the fate of 21 candidates, including PDP’s Mehbooba and National Conference leader and former minister Mian Altaf. Mehbooba reached Bufliaz in Poonch via Mughal road – an alternate link connecting the border districts in the Jammu region with south Kashmir’s Shopian district on April 25.
She held roadshows in Surankote and Mendhar before moving to Poonch city this morning. “I am thankful for the warm welcome by all sections of the society including Paharis, Gujjars, Hindus and Muslims. I am the one who is uniting people and not dividing them. We all have to move together for redressal of our problems,” she said as rain forced her to cut short the address.
“This election is not for roads and electricity, there are problems like unemployment that need to be raised besides other issues, which we are facing post-2019 development,” Mehbooba said referring to the abrogation of Article 370.
