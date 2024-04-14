PDP: NC move hit unified resistance against BJP

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 13

A day after the Prime Minister’s UT visit, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) criticised the BJP’s policy in J&K, saying that unified electoral resistance against the BJP was an opportunity for all political parties. The PDP expressed disappointment over the decision of the National Conference (NC) to contest elections alone, emphasising the need for a unified electoral front against the BJP to represent the collective aspirations and dignity of the people of J&K.

Replying to a question on PM’s visit in Udhampur, PDP’s general secretary (organisation) Mehboob Beig said the BJP had derailed the identity and statehood of J&K by converted it into two union territories.

“Since then, instead of witnessing comprehensive development, J&K has been totally pushed into an atmosphere of political uncertainty which resulted in loss of its identity, right over jobs, opportunities of trade, transport and business,” Beig said.

He said that the rising corruption and scams had exposed BJP’s tall claims.

Expressing disappointment on NC’s decision, Mehboob Beig said it was a great opportunity for a unified electoral resistance against the BJP. “But the NC’s decision is regrettable. It disappointed the larger section of society of J&K,” he added.

