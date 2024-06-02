PDP: Opposition bloc should’ve joined our protest against May 25 arrests

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 1

The People’s Democratic Party today said the INDIA bloc should have joined the PDP when it protested against the arrest of their workers and agents hours before polling.

“What happens in “Kashmir laboratory” doesn’t remain here. Wish you had lent your voice to our repeated protests against much worse brazenness in Anantnag and Srinagar constituencies, where our campaigners, workers and agents were detained. Officers were threatened enmasse,” PDP leader Naeem Akhtar wrote on X said while responding to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Cops harassing scribes: Iltija PDP leader Iltija Mufti has accused the police of harassing journalists for covering her mother Mehbooba Mufti’s protest outside the Bijbehara police station on May 25.

“Absolutely shameful that @JmuKmrPolice is harassing journalists for covering Ms Mufti’s protest outside the Bijbehara police station on May 25. Since then, they are being summoned to the police station and threatened with FIRs. Apparently at the behest of order from top police officials. We condemn this state-sponsored “goonda raj” & unwarranted intimidation of the press by throttling free speech,” Iltija tweeted.

The Congress leader had tweeted, “The outgoing Home Minister has been calling up DMs/collectors. So far, he has spoken to 150 of them. This is blatant and brazen intimidation, showing how desperate the BJP is. Let it be very clear: the will of the people shall prevail, and on June 4, Mr Modi, Mr Shah and the BJP will exit, and the INDIA ‘Janbandhan’ will be victorious. Officers should not get under any pressure and must uphold the Constitution. They are under watch.”

Meanwhile, PDP leader Iltija Mufti accused the police of harassing journalists for covering her mother Mehbooba Mufti’s protest outside the Bijbehara police station on May 25.

“Absolutely shameful that @JmuKmrPolice is harassing journalists for covering Ms Mufti’s protest outside the Bijbehara police station on May 25. Since then, they are being summoned to the police station and threatened with FIRs. Apparently at the behest of order from top police officials. We condemn this state-sponsored “goonda raj” & unwarranted intimidation of the press by throttling free speech,” Iltija tweeted.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#INDIA bloc #Kashmir #Srinagar