PDP president directed to vacate Anantnag quarters

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 27

Authorities on Sunday asked PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and seven ex-legislators to vacate government quarters at Khanabal in Anantnag within 24 hours failing which action would be taken, officials said. Last month, Mehbooba had got an eviction notice for her ‘Fairview’ residence in Gupkar area.

According to officials, other than the PDP chief, the notices were issued to ex-MLAs Mohammad Altaf Wani, Abdul Rahim Rather, Abdul Majeed Bhat, Altaf Shah and Abdul Kabir Pathan, ex-MLCs Bashir Shah and Choudhary Nizamuddin.

Meanwhile, Mehbooba likened the abrogation of Article 370 to the aggression of Pakistan raiders in 1947, saying Kashmiris would take back everything snatched from them by the Centre. BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said the BJP had developed Kashmir and brought it on the tourism map. The party hasn't snatched anything as claimed by Mehbooba, he added.

Shun guns: Parra In his first public appearance after being released on bail in a terror-related case, PDP leader Waheed Parra asked the Kashmiri youth to shun guns and choose democratic means to achieve their goals.

(With PTI inputs)