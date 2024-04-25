PDP’s Waheed Ur Rehman Parra, Apni Party’s Mir file papers for Srinagar LS seat

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 24

Accompanied by hundreds of supporters, Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Waheed Ur Rehman Parra filed his nomination papers for the Srinagar parliamentary seat today. Polling on the Srinagar seat is slated on May 13 in the fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Parra said for the past five years, his party had raised its voice on behalf of the people of Kashmir. He added that people should vote for the PDP as the party was the voice of Kashmir. The PDP candidate said he would not speak against any political party but insisted that the stand taken by Mehbooba Mufti after the abrogation of Article 370 shouldn’t be overlooked by people.

Apni Party’s Mohammad Ashraf Mir also filed nomination papers today. Before filing his nomination papers, Mir said his party wouldn’t use the Public Safety Act and pellet guns against civilians.

#Kashmir #Lok Sabha #Srinagar