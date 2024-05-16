 PDP's Srinagar candidate Waheed Para booked for poll code violation : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • PDP's Srinagar candidate Waheed Para booked for poll code violation

PDP's Srinagar candidate Waheed Para booked for poll code violation

The Srinagar constituency went to polls on May 13, registering about 38 per cent voter turnout which was second highest in past three decades

PDP's Srinagar candidate Waheed Para booked for poll code violation

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) candidate Waheed Para during a rally for Lok Sabha elections, in Pulwama. PTI file



PTI

Srinagar, May 16

PDP candidate from Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency Waheed Para has been booked for violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by holding a road show without prior permission in south Kashmir's Pulwama last month, officials said on Thursday.

The Srinagar constituency went to polls on May 13, registering about 38 per cent voter turnout which was the second highest in the past three decades.

Para is among 24 candidates in the fray from the seat.

The officials said the FIR was lodged against Para on May 8 under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code at Pulwama police station on the complaint lodged by nodal officer, MCC and additional deputy commissioner, Pulwama.

The PDP leader is accused of holding a road show in the areas of Beighpora, Padgampora, Larkipora, Wankanpora, Goripora, Dangerpora, Jangalnad, Batapora, Dhawatoo, Khandaypora and Panzgam in Pulwama on April 27, without any permission from the authorities concerned.

Quoting a report of senior superintendent of police, the complainant said the vehicle-bound rally of Para from PDP office to circular road via Rajpora Chowk, Murran and Peaks crossing was in violation of the MCC.

The candidate violated the MCC despite requests from Pulwama police station SHO (station house officer) and duty magistrate, thereby jeopardizing his security and the security of other persons, the complainant said, adding the delayed response of the PDP district president over the violation was not satisfactory.

Para was also served a notice by the J&K election department earlier this month, objecting to his statement asking youngsters to consider the general elections as a “referendum”.

However, the PDP leader defended his remark, in his response on May 10, and said his statement that the “ensuing election is no less than a referendum” only points towards the importance of the polls.

#Kashmir #Lok Sabha #Pulwama #Srinagar


