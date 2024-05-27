Peace, development brought in bumper turnout, says Ravinder Raina

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 26

A day after Lok Sabha election for all phases in J&K ended, BJP’s UT chief Ravinder Raina said that record-breaking polling was witnessed in some areas where people earlier did not come out to vote. “Peace, prosperity and large-scale development in J&K under the BJP-led Union government has resulted in bumper voting in Lok Sabha elections,” said Raina.

Raina said his party is fully prepared for the much awaited assembly elections and expressed hope that the latest trend of voter turnout, especially in Kashmir Valley, would continue in the upcoming elections which will also cover local bodies.

During a press conference in Jammu, Raina said that the massive participation of people in the electoral process has resulted in record-breaking voting in J&K. “The bumper voting by enthusiastic people is the proof of new J&K which is treading on the path of peace, prosperity, brotherhood, and development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose government was able to create a sense of security in the hearts and minds of the local population,” said Raina.

“A free and fair electoral process took place in a peaceful atmosphere where every political party was able to campaign freely. This testifies the improved security and development under BJP government,” said Raina.

