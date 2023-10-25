Peddler held in Rajouri

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 24

The Rajouri police nabbed a drug peddler and recovered narcotics powder, tablets and a weighing machine from his possession on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Sheraz Ahmed, alias Raja, a resident of Pahata Thanna of Darhal police station in Rajouri along the LoC.

The police said that acting over a specific piece of information, a team from Rajouri, headed by DSP (Headquarters) Mudassir Hussain, along with a police team from Darhal, headed by Thanamandi SDPO Khaliq Hussain, conducted a raid in Darhal village and intercepted the accused.

During search, narcotics powder, tablets and a mini weighing machine were seized.

Rajouri SSP Amritpal Singh said there was zero tolerance policy of the police against narcotics peddling and action in Rajouri district had been taken against these peddlers with dozens of arrests made and consignments seized.

He further said that a dedicated anti-drugs squad had been working round the clock to tighten the noose against the crime.

