Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Pahalgam, dies

Srinagar, March 31

An elderly pedestrian was killed on Sunday in J&K’s Pahalgam tourist resort after being hit by a vehicle.

Officials identified the deceased as 60-year old Ghulam Qadir Wani. Wani was hit by a vehicle in the Batkoot area of Pahalgam. “He was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to critical injuries,” said the officials.

The police officials said that a case has been registered and investigation has started. The officials said the driver has been detained and the vehicle seized. The body was sent for medico-legal formalities.

The Srinagar-Pahalgam road remains very busy as the tourist season has begun. Scores of vehicles carrying tourists move to Pahalgam and nearby tourist spots.

