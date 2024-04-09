Pensioners urge govt to withdraw health card order

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 8

The Central Government Pensioner’s Welfare Association, Jammu, has urged the authorities of Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) to withdraw the order which directs linking of CGHS beneficiary ID with Ayushman Bharat health account.

Association general secretary KB Jandial, in a letter shot off to the Additional Secretary, and DG, CGHS, has stated that the order is against the basic spirit of CGHS and the interest of Central government pensioners across India.

He said that CGHS beneficiaries have paid Rs 1.20 lakh to acquire CGHS cards whereas anyone can get Ayushman Bharat card free of cost for service from government health facilities. “We became paid members of CGHS for better health services at much better empanelled hospitals and if we have to get service from the overcrowded government hospitals, where was the need for us to pay a hefty amount out of our pension,” he stated.

