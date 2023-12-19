People deserve credit for decline in militancy in valley: CRPF IG

Srinagar, December 19
The people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the youth, deserve credit for the decline in militancy-related violence in the valley, a senior CRPF officer said here on Tuesday.
“There has been a huge support of the people, the youth. It would not have been possible without your support. The voice of new Kashmir is being seen in the fields, be it in cricket, football or other sports.”
“So, the major contribution has been of the youth of Kashmir, the people of Kashmir,” Inspector General, CRPF, Srinagar sector, Ajay Yadav said when he was asked who deserved credit for the decrease in militancy in the valley.
He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of a football tournament organised by the CRPF in Srinagar.
“It is my strong belief that the coming year will be better than today and the people will lend their support,” Yadav said.
As many as 16 teams from central Kashmir, including four from Downtown Srinagar, are participating in the tournament.
“This is Naya Kashmir and the youth will march ahead. I am hopeful that many youths from this tournament will play for India in the future. Sports also plays a very important role in keeping youth away from drugs,” he said.
Yadav said the tournament has been organised especially keeping the youth in mind.
The aim is to engage the youth, provide them a path to live their lives in a better way and provide an opportunity for them to play at the national level. I am sure that many good players will emerge out of the tournament, he said.
We have promised that the CRPF will keep the youth engaged. These tournaments are a part of the civic action programme, he added.
Asked if the paramilitary force was ready to provide security for elections in J-K, the IG said the CRPF is ready for any responsibility.
He said the tournament would be an annual feature.
