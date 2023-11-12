‘People from PoK to hold conference in Geneva’

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 11

Ajatshatru Singh, BJP leader and grandson of the last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, said on Saturday that people from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are gearing up for a conference in Geneva in March to draw attention to their plight.

Addressing reporters upon his return from London, where he marked Jammu and Kashmir’s accession day on October 26 as a special invitee to the UK Parliament’s House of Commons, Singh shared insights from his interactions with PoK residents. Singh said the PoK delegates he met in London, primarily residing abroad, were optimistic about the conference’s potential positive impact. “People from PoK are organising a significant conference in March in Geneva, where the UN office is located, to apprise the world community about their sufferings,” Singh informed. He highlighted the residents’ determination to shed light on the difficulties faced by PoK’s population.

During the accession day celebrations in London, Singh noted the consensus among participants at a roundtable conference affirming that Jammu and Kashmir’s accession to India was definitive and complete. The event also featured the inclusion of Kashmiri Pandits, and a book detailing their migration from the Kashmir Valley over three decades ago was unveiled.

Ajatshatru statements shed light on the efforts being made by PoK residents to bring global attention to their plight, with the upcoming Geneva conference serving as a platform for their cause.

