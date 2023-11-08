 People urged to give information on killers of cop, civilian : The Tribune India

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 7

The police have urged the people to provide information about the terrorists behind the recent terrorist attacks on cops and a migrant labourer.

The police have also announced a monetary incentive of Rs 10 lakh for each individual offering credible intelligence pertaining to the three recent assaults, resulting in the death of a cop and a non-local labourer.

On the eve of October 29, Inspector Masroor Ali Wani was injured by terrorists at Eidgah here. The subsequent day, Mukesh Kumar, a non-local labourer, met his untimely end as he was fatally shot in the Trumchi Nowpora vicinity of Pulwama. A mere day later, Head Constable Ghulam Mohammad was gunned down outside his place of residence in the Wailoo Kralpora area of Baramulla.

“Information can be provided to any trusted law enforcement officer, including the SSPs of Baramulla, Srinagar or Pulwama,” the police mentioned in its notification. Furthermore, the police extended the option of emailing any information directly to DGP RR Swain at [email protected].

