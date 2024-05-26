People voting to register their protest: Tarigami

PTI

Tarigam, May 25

In the midst of intense political activities in the Kashmir Valley and despite the presence of Jamaat-e-Islami strongholds in the area, Kulgam stands firm as a bastion of the CPI(M).

Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami, the CPI(M) state secretary and a four-time Kulgam MLA, actively campaigned for Mian Altaf — the candidate for the party’s People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) partner the National Conference — through vibrant roadshows.

Altaf is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, where elections are being held on Saturday.

At 75, Tarigami — who has kept the CPI(M) flag flying high in the region even through challenging times — expressed his determination as he cast his ballot in the Tarigam village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam.

“Today, we got an opportunity and people of Kashmir used it in the best way to register their protest against what happened in August 2019,” he said after exercising his franchise at a polling station in his ancestral Tarigam village.

“Voting is our constitutional right and we have been doing it all along … People are angry over being deprived of the rights given to them by the Constitution and are thronging the polling stations to register their protest through ballots,” Tarigami said.

He said the people were promised a dignified life and employment opportunities but those remained unfulfilled. “This is the only option left with the people to give vent to their anger. This is always the best option and I, too, registered my protest through my ballot,” he said.

The CPI(M) leader said there is no point for celebrations. “What will they (people) celebrate? Downgrading and dividing their state, not holding assembly elections and (living under) proxy rule. They are voting to register their protest,” he said.

Despite obstacles, Tarigami rallied support for Altaf, emphasising the importance of unity within the PAGD. He also praised Altaf’s secular values and highlighted the popular support for the CPI(M) in the region.

