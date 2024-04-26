People want me to be in J&K instead of Parl: Azad

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 25

Justifying his decision to not contest from south Kashmir, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad today said that he won’t be running for election. He said the people of J&K want him to concentrate on their needs by being here instead of Parliament.

While addressing a roadshow in Dooru, Anantnag, he said silence of MPs from regional parties regarding the abrogation of Article 370 was intriguing.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ghulam Nabi Azad #Kashmir #Srinagar