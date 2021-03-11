Petition in apex court seeks Bar council for J&K and Ladakh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 1

A petition in the Supreme Court has sought directions to the Centre and the Bar Council of India to establish a Bar council in J&K and Ladakh, contending the failure to provide the same to lawyers from the two UTs was nothing less than a “step-motherly treatment and discrimination”.

“The Advocates Act, 1961, mandates every state should have a Bar council,” petitioner Supriya Pandita, an advocate, submitted.

She said the legal fraternity in both the UTs had no government-established body where they could get themselves enrolled and take benefits of the Bar Council.

“Advocates are even deprived of applying for the proximity cards for entering the Supreme Court as no option for J&K and Ladakh is provided in the online application,” the plea stated.