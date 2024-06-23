Pilgrims’ security top priority: J&K Chief Secretary

Srinagar, June 22
Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Atal Dulloo today said the security of Amarnath Yatris was the government’s top priority.
Speaking to reporters in Jammu after chairing a review meeting at Bhagwati Nagar, he said while specific security measures would not be disclosed to the media, the focus would remain on the safety of the yatris across Jammu and Kashmir.
“We are enhancing arrangements for the yatris, including food, lodging, bedding, air-conditioned halls, cleanliness and SIM cards. Security arrangements are our top priority and focus,” the Chief Secretary said.
Asked if the security arrangements had been increased following the recent militant attacks in Jammu, he said vigilance had been heightened and the yatra would be under comprehensive security.
He said the arrangements reviewed at the meeting were satisfactory. “All preparations along the Baltal and Pahalgam routes are complete,” he added.
“The Jammu and Kashmir administration, along with the security forces, will ensure fool-proof security,” he added.
