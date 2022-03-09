Pilgrims warned against fake copter booking websites

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 8

After cases of dubious websites booking chopper tickets to the Vaishno Devi shrine, the shrine board managing the temple has issued a warning asking devotees to book tickets only from the recognised portal.

Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, has taken a serious note of complaints regarding booking of fake helicopter tickets and filed a complaint with the crime branch and cyber branch of the J&K police.

Kumar said despite issuance of advisory through different mediums, there had been cases where dubious websites have fleeced devotees by booking fake tickets.

The CEO said the sale of helicopter tickets for pilgrims travelling from Katra to Sanjichhat and back was the sole prerogative of the board. —