Pilgrims warned against fake copter booking websites

Jammu, March 8
After cases of dubious websites booking chopper tickets to the Vaishno Devi shrine, the shrine board managing the temple has issued a warning asking devotees to book tickets only from the recognised portal.
Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, has taken a serious note of complaints regarding booking of fake helicopter tickets and filed a complaint with the crime branch and cyber branch of the J&K police.
Kumar said despite issuance of advisory through different mediums, there had been cases where dubious websites have fleeced devotees by booking fake tickets.
The CEO said the sale of helicopter tickets for pilgrims travelling from Katra to Sanjichhat and back was the sole prerogative of the board. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
India-China meet on March 11, Hot Springs on table
Attempt to resolve issues at LAC in eastern Ladakh
Russia-Ukraine War: All Indian students stuck in Ukraine's Sumy moved to safe zone
Russian, Ukrainian ministers to meet in Turkey tomorrow
Ukraine crisis: A backpack and a phone number written on hand; netizens hail 600-mile solo journey of 11-year-old Ukrainian lad
Couple of days ago, Slovakia Police shared sentimental story...
100 Punjab government employees found holding fake degrees, experience certificates
Job scam: Department of Rural Development and Panchayats con...