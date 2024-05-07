Pink patrol unit launched in Jammu for women’s safety

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 6

Jammu police have launched a two-wheeler ‘pink patrol’ unit in order to provide safety and assistance to women in distress in the district.

“In order to ensure immediate assistance to girls and women in distress situations, a specialised ‘pink patrol’ unit was launched by ADGP Jammu Zone Anand Jain,” an official said. These two-wheelers were flagged off by In-charge SHO, Women Police Station, Jammu, in the presence of SP, City North.

The main objective of the pink patrol unit is to build confidence among women folk of Jammu city. “Initially, one Innova fitted with all necessary equipment and tools was provided for pink patrol and now three two-wheelers have been added to strengthen the patrol unit. It remains functional in two shifts — 7 am to 3 pm and 3 pm to 12 am,” an official said.

In each shift, five women police personnel are deployed besides one in-charge and four other personnel. “In the first shift, Gandhi Nagar College, Dogra Chowk, Jewel Chowk, Shallamar Road, GGM Science College, Commerce College and Parade College are covered whereas in the second shift Gole Market, Bahu Plaza, Railway Station and busy areas of the district are covered,” the official said.

A dedicated help line number 9906310101 has also been launched for listening to the complaints of women. Women can also lodge their complaints through WhatsApp.

