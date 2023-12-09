Pistol, ammunition dropped by drone seized in Rajouri

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 8

Two days after security forces arrested two over-ground workers (OGW) and seized arms and ammunition in Budhal area of Rajouri, a pistol and bullets dropped from a Pakistani drone were seized from Nowshera of the district.

Based on a tip-off, J&K police, troops of 54 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and CRPF 72 Battalion launched a cordon-and-search operation in Patrari, Rajalkote area of Nowshera.

3 terror suspects arrested in Reasi Security forces in Mahore tehsil of Reasi have arrested three terror suspects and seized unaccounted-for cash in a successful operation aimed at breaking the terror nexus in the district. Sources said that as a follow up to the arrest of two OGWs in Budhal on December 6 and based on a tip-off, the suspects were intercepted by a joint Army-police check-post when they were travelling in an SUV in Mahore town. OC

During the operation, the joint teams recovered a pistol and ammunition. The search in the forest area is going on.

The police have registered a case under relevant Sections at Nowshera.

Sources in the Army informed that Operation ‘Lamberi’ was launched after specific information was received by intelligence agencies. The operation took place in the vicinity of Garan area in Nowshera.

“The operation was prompted by intelligence inputs received from local sources reporting a drone on December 5. During the search operation, the search team found a pistol and eight rounds from the location,” sources said.

On December 6, security forces seized arms and ammunition during an operation in Behrote area of Budhal in Rajouri and arrested two terror associates for their terror links.

An encounter had also taken place at Behrote area on November 17 in which one ultra was killed. “During investigation, some vital leads were got and two locals were detained for questioning. During their questioning, their terror links were unravelled and it came to the fore that they are actively working for terrorists. After that, they have been arrested,” sources informed.

The two arrested OGWs were identified as Mohd Nazir (58), a resident of Behrote, and Farooq Ahmed (42), a resident of Guller Budhal. On their disclosure, police of Rajouri district, 33 RR and 237 Battalion of CRPF launched an operation and seized arms, ammunition and incriminating material from Behrote Nallah.

The seizure included a pistol, two pistol magazines, 28 bullets, two grenades, one camouflage uniform among other things.

