Pistol seized, two held in Anantnag

PTI

Srinagar, December 12

The Army said on Tuesday that two suspected individuals were apprehended in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, with the recovery of a pistol and war-like stores. Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint mobile vehicle check post was established in collaboration with the police at Zabilpura, Bijbehara, Anantnag, on Monday. The proactive measure resulted in the arrest of two individuals. The subsequent search led to the seizure of a pistol along with other war-like materials.

A spokesperson for the Chinar Corps highlighted that the establishment of the checkpoint was in response to intelligence information received, emphasising the critical role such operations play in maintaining security in the region.

In Bandipora, security forces arrested four persons, including a woman, and seized arms and ammunition. The police, along with Army and CRPF men made the arrests, the police said. Huge quantities of arms and ammunition recovered, the police stated in a post on X.

The accused have been identified as Adil Tariq Wasil, Shafkat Nabi and Musaib Khursheed, all residents of Ladoora Rafiabad Bla. The name of the woman has been withheld. A case has been registered. — OC/

