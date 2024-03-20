 Planning border march to highlight ground reality in Ladakh: Wangchuk : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Planning border march to highlight ground reality in Ladakh: Wangchuk

Planning border march to highlight ground reality in Ladakh: Wangchuk

Planning border march to highlight ground reality in Ladakh: Wangchuk

Sonam Wangchuk, climate activist



Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 19

On hunger strike for the past two weeks in support of statehood and constitutional safeguards under sixth schedule for the Union Territory of Ladakh, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Tuesday said they are planning a border march soon to highlight the “ground reality” to the outside world.

Wangchuk, a renowned education reformist, has been on ‘climate fast’ since March 6, a day after talks between the joint representatives of Leh-based Apex body and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) heading an agitation in support of four-point demands and the Central government hit a deadlock.

Claiming that significant stretches of grazing land have been taken by major Indian corporations on one side and annexed by the Chinese along the Ladakh border on the other, Wangchuk said aim of the march is to assess the extent of grazing land encroachment.

“When we say ‘protect this fragile land and its culture and people,’ it’s not just some demand; we are losing land left, right, and centre. If we go to Changthang plains on the border of Tibet or China, you’ll see how much land has been lost by the nomadic tribes, who are famous for producing pashmina fibre, the Changpas,” Wangchuk said in his daily broadcast.

“On one side, they are losing their land in the South to Indian corporates that are coming there to set up their plants, industries, maybe start mining in the future. Already, with a huge 13-gigawatt solar plant, they are losing roughly 1.5lakh square km of the prime pasture land,” he added. “On the other hand, they are losing their pasture lands to China, which is encroaching from the North,” he added.

“So they have to now sell their goats and become jobless labourers in the cities,” Wangchuk added.

“We’ll conduct an on-ground check through a border march on March 27, a day after I end my fast. If I am in form, we’ll travel to the border, showing you live footage. Along with nomadic leaders, some 10,000 Ladakhi people will march to the borders and show you how much of their pasture land is taken over by these corporates for solar plants. Close to these solar plant sites are the Indo-Tibetan or Chinese borders, where these nomadic leaders can guide us and show us how far they used to go grazing, and now where they have to stop. This will give us a real picture,” he said.

He said the chances are that security forces will stop him tens of km behind. “Well, this will be a proof in itself that there’s a lot of things to be covered up. We’ll know if there’s nothing to hide and no land has been taken, then they’ll let us go up to where our nomads used to go in the past.”

“If they have things to cover up, then they’ll stop us 100 km away, maybe at Leh itself. That will be proof in itself. So I’m looking forward to either hold a protest march on March 27 if I am healthy. If not, then 10 days later, on April 7,” he added.

Nomads losing pasture land

Our nomads are losing prime pasture land to huge industrial plants to the south and Chinese encroachment to the north. To show the ground reality, we’re planning a border march of 10,000 Ladakhi shepherds and farmers soon. — Sonam Wangchuk, climate activist

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Ladakh #Srinagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former Indian ambassador to US Taranjit Sandhu joins BJP, to contest Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

2
Haryana

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini carries out first cabinet expansion, inducts 8 ministers

3
Punjab

Election Commission transfers Jalandhar deputy commissioner; Punjab ADGP and DIG

4
Punjab

In run-up to Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Navjot Sidhu announces return to cricket commentary in IPL season

5
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu stumps Congress on poll eve, to enter commentary box again

6
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

7
India

Fake encounter: Bombay High Court hands life term to ex-cop and controversial encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma

8
Trending

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar welcomes K Kavitha to 'Tihar Club’,  says 'my dear Kejriwal ji, you are next now’

9
India

Supreme Court asks Centre to respond to petitions seeking stay on implementation of CAA

10
India

Tale of 2 exits in the east: Shibhu Soren’s daughter-in-law quits JMM; late Ram Vilas' brother resigns as minister

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Nomination process for 1st phase of Lok Sabha election begins in 102 seats across 21 states and UTs

Nomination process for 1st phase of Lok Sabha election begins in 102 seats across 21 states and UTs

Election to 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed b...

North Korea claims progress in developing a hypersonic missile designed to strike distant US targets

North Korea claims progress in developing a hypersonic missile designed to strike distant US targets

A hypersonic missile is among an array of high-tech weapons ...

2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun, killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids father

2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids father

The children were aged around 11 and 6 years

Misleading advertisements: Appear in court on April 2, SC directs Ramdev

Misleading advertisements: Appear in court on April 2, Supreme Court directs yoga guru Ramdev

Issues showcause notice to Patanjali, Balkrishna

Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy

Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy

Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...


Cities

View All

No AC rides for commuters this summer without Metro buses in Amritsar

No AC rides for commuters this summer without Metro buses in Amritsar

After prolonged winter, wheat harvesting set to begin soon

Political parties not concerned about our wishes: Youth

Former Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Sandhu joins BJP, to contest Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

Honking on roads, functions at public places adding to noise pollution in Amritsar

NSA Ajit Doval conferred D.Litt at Central University in Bathinda

NSA Ajit Doval conferred D.Litt at Central University in Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panel clears 3 names, Mallikarjun Kharge to take call

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panel clears 3 names, Mallikarjun Kharge to take call

INDIA VOTES 2024: 4.22 lakh voters in Panchkula,says DEO

Cyber Fraud: Elderly man duped of Rs 2.28 crore in Panchkula

Large-scale illegal mining in Ghaggar near Chatt Bir Zoo comes to light

Untreated sewage entering N-choe in Mohali area: Central Pollution Control Board

Delhi most polluted Capital in world, says Swiss report

Delhi most polluted Capital in world, says Swiss report

AAP’s Sanjay Singh takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

Enforcement Directorate can show Satyendar Jain is prima facie guilty: Supreme Court

INDIA VOTES 2024: Projects suffered as BJP MPs didn’t use MPLAD funds: Congress

AAP, BJP in slugfest over summons

INDIA VOTES 2024: Model Town residents make video to ‘awaken’ electorate

INDIA VOTES 2024: Model Town residents make video to ‘awaken’ electorate

Amid buzz about Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku joining BJP, Punjab CM meets him

Acting on plaint, EC orders transfer of Jalandhar DC

Panchal visits Sultanpur Lodhi

Youth administered oath to cast ballot

Lok Sabha elections: Ludhiana MC submits list to district official, claims 566 works in progress

Lok Sabha elections: Ludhiana MC submits list to district official, claims 566 works in progress

Migrant labourer arrested for raping, killing four-year-old

Five of interstate gang of weapon suppliers nabbed

2017 custodial death of woman at Dugri police station: High Court transfers case to CBI; hope for justice regains, says victim’s fiance

Three drug peddlers get 12 years in prison

Patiala residents at receiving end due to choked sewerage

Patiala residents at receiving end due to choked sewerage

Need to adopt lifestyle with friendly approach to nature, says Vice-Chancellor

Experts dwell on Punjabi language vis-a-vis AI

Ex-Congress Committee district president joins AAP

Breach in Bhakra Canal at Chanarthal village