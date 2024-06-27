Plans afoot to provide 24X7 water supply to Kargil town

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 26

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Brig BD Mishra (retd) chaired a meeting at the UT Secretariat to discuss the detailed project report (DPR) for 24x7 water supply scheme for Kargil town along with other projects of the Housing and Urban Development Department.

At the outset, the L-G highlighted the importance of tackling the drinking water issue and ensuring that a comprehensive plan is prepared keeping in view the drinking water needs of future generations, at least 30 years down the line. He stated that surface water should be utilised to meet drinking water needs instead of depending on underground water.

He also stated that the concerned government officials must take due note of these directions and work on implementing them in a mission mode.

Ashish Kumar from Shah Technical Consultants Pvt Ltd gave a detailed presentation on the 24x7 water supply scheme for 13 wards of Kargil town along with adjoining areas for projected households of 5,011 and a projected population of around 30,000 by 2025, spread over around 28 sq kms. He also talked about the present water supply status, proposed 24x7 water supply project, with two proposed intake at Drass and Suru river and around 7,500 house service connections.

He highlighted the considerations for sub-zero temperature condition to ensure adequate drinking water even in the winter months and the estimated project cost of Rs 410.70 crore.

Principal Secretary, HUD Department, Sanjiv Khirwar informed that Kargil town has been divided into six zones to implement the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) project and the issues related to the acquisition of land in three zones. He informed that all formalities in the three zones have already been completed and the tender has been floated.

Kargil Deputy Commissioner Shrikant Suse apprised the L-G of the status of land’s acquisition in the remaining three zones and various options being considered, including land in lieu of land. He also informed that land in one of the zones belongs to the state.

The L-G instructed the DC to take possession of land in two zones within a period of 15 days for the construction of the STP.

The L-G also highlighted the need to look for a perennial source of drinking water in Leh other than Indus River and inquired about the construction of Khardung La Tunnel so that water from Shayok River could be diverted to meet the drinking water requirements of Leh town.

Brig Mishra also inquired about the solid waste management plan in Kargil and asked the concerned officials to consider at least 10 years down the line while conceptualising an STP or solid waste management plan in Leh or Kargil towns.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kargil #Ladakh