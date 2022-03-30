Plea in SC challenges delimitation process in J&K

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 29

A petition in the Supreme Court has challenged the Centre’s decision to appoint the Delimitation Commission, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai (retd), to redraw the Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies in J&K.

“While Article 170 of the Constitution provides that the next delimitation in the country will be taken up after 2026, why has J&K been singled out?” asked petitioners Haji Abdul Gani Khan and Dr Mohammad Ayub Mattoo, both of J&K.

They also questioned the increase in the number of seats from 83 to 90 (excluding 24 seats in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir), saying it went against Articles 81, 82, 170, 330 and 332 and statutory provisions, particularly Section 63 of the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019.

They urged the top court to declare unconstitutional the March 2020 notification constituting the Delimitation Commission under Section 3 of the Delimitation Act, 2002 for being “without power, jurisdictions and authority”.