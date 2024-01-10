Pleas filed in Supreme Court seeking review of verdict upholding revocation of Article 370

New Delhi, January 10
Several petitions were filed in the Supreme Court, on Wednesday, seeking review of its December 11 verdict unanimously upholding the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
The petitioners include the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Awami National Conference, Muzaffar Iqbal Khan and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement.
Muzaffar Shah of Awami National Conference said he has filed the petition seeking review of the verdict which held Article 370 was a temporary provision in the Constitution.
On December 11, the five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud had also ordered assembly elections in the present-day union territory of Jammu and Kashmir by September this year and restoration of statehood “at the earliest”.
The verdict was delivered on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and the validity of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 that divided the erstwhile state into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
The Centre had on August 5, 2019 abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution.
