PM Modi gave J&K real self-rule, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 24

Union Minister Jitendra Singh today said PM Narendra Modi had ensured self-rule for J&K in true sense. At Palli panchayat during the National Panchayati Raj Day, Jitendra Singh said J&K was often known for slogans of ‘self-rule’. “...PM Modi introduced us to the concept of self-rule by first holding successful panchayat elections and then conducting the first-ever district council elections after over 70 years of Independence,” he said.

The minister said the process of panchayats’ empowerment under Modi was continuously going on and “today is an important landmark in the same sequence wherein the PM had chosen to address Panchayati Raj Institutions across the country from a Jammu panchayat”.

Meanwhile, seven panchayat members were handed over National Panchayat Awards on Sunday for their outstanding work in implementation of various government schemes in 2020-21, an official spokesman said.

Baramulla DDC Chairperson Safeena Beigh, Baramulla Block Development Council Chairperson Mir Iqbal, Rajouri Sarpanch Anju Sharma and Kupwara Sarpanch Parveena Begum received Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar while Doda Sarpanch Romal Singh received Gram Panchayat Development Plan Award. Baramulla Sarpanch Khazir Mohd Mir received Child-friendly Gram Panchayat Award and Kupwara Sarpanch Zainab Jan received Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar.

7 panchayat members honoured

Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh and J&K L-G Manoj Sinha appreciated and also urged them to continue their work.

