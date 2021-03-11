PM Modi gave J&K real self-rule, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Jammu, April 24
Union Minister Jitendra Singh today said PM Narendra Modi had ensured self-rule for J&K in true sense. At Palli panchayat during the National Panchayati Raj Day, Jitendra Singh said J&K was often known for slogans of ‘self-rule’. “...PM Modi introduced us to the concept of self-rule by first holding successful panchayat elections and then conducting the first-ever district council elections after over 70 years of Independence,” he said.
The minister said the process of panchayats’ empowerment under Modi was continuously going on and “today is an important landmark in the same sequence wherein the PM had chosen to address Panchayati Raj Institutions across the country from a Jammu panchayat”.
Meanwhile, seven panchayat members were handed over National Panchayat Awards on Sunday for their outstanding work in implementation of various government schemes in 2020-21, an official spokesman said.
Baramulla DDC Chairperson Safeena Beigh, Baramulla Block Development Council Chairperson Mir Iqbal, Rajouri Sarpanch Anju Sharma and Kupwara Sarpanch Parveena Begum received Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar while Doda Sarpanch Romal Singh received Gram Panchayat Development Plan Award. Baramulla Sarpanch Khazir Mohd Mir received Child-friendly Gram Panchayat Award and Kupwara Sarpanch Zainab Jan received Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar.
7 panchayat members honoured
- Seven panchayat members were handed over National Panchayat Awards for their outstanding work in implementation of various government schemes in 2020-21.
- Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh and J&K L-G Manoj Sinha appreciated and also urged them to continue their work.
Is J&K situation normal, asks Cong
- The Congress took a swipe at the government, asking whether the situation had become normal in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.
- Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi accused the government of indulging in self-congratulatory rhetoric over J&K. PTI
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast
Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs