PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of projects worth Rs 20,000 crore in J-K

Palli (Samba), April 24
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation of multiple development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir, including the opening of the Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel to establish all-weather connectivity between the two regions of the union territory.
Modi, who celebrated the Panchayat Raj Diwas at Palli Gram Panchayat in Samba, said the youth of Jammu and Kashmir will get employment opportunities through overall development of the union territory.
This is the prime minister's first visit to J-K after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.
"The inauguration and laying of foundation of projects of Rs 20,000 crore took place today. This will give new impetus to development of Jammu and Kashmir," Modi said in an address to the people here.
He said that it is a big day for speeding up the development of the region. "I congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir for this."
"Rs 38,000 crore of private investment has been received in J&K in two years as compared to Rs 17,000 crore in last seven decades," the prime minister said.
The central laws, which would empower people here, were not implemented over the years, and have been implemented by the present government, he said.
Prime Minister inaugurated the Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel to establish all-weather connectivity between the Jammu and Kashmir regions of the union territory.
The 8.45-km-long tunnel will reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 km and reduce the journey time by around one-and-a half-hours, officials said.
The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of three road packages of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, being built at a cost of over Rs 7,500 crore, apart from launching 'Amrit Sarvor' initiative seeking to develop and rejuvenate 75 water bodies in every district of the country.
Among other projects, Modi also laid foundation stone of Rattle and Kwar hydroelectric projects, a 850 MW facility to be constructed on the Chenab river in Kishtwar at a cost of around Rs 5,300 crore, and 540 MW Kwar hydroelectric project to be built on the same river at a cost of over Rs 4,500 crore.
Palli enters history as India's first 'carbon-neutral panchayat'
Palli: The nondescript hamlet of Palli in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Samba entered the 'modern history' of India on Sunday as the country's first "carbon neutral panchayat" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicating to the nation 500 KV solar plant, installed in a record time of nearly three weeks.
Modi inaugurated the solar power plant amid cheer and applause from the people.
The prime minister said Palli had shown the way to the country for achieving carbon-neutral state. "People of Palli have helped in the project. They have also provided food to people engaged in the project," he said.
Work is going on at fast pace to give new impetus to development of Jammu & Kashmir, says PM Modi.
It is a matter of great pride that democracy has reached grassroots in J-K: PM Modi.
PM Modi inaugurates the Banihal-Qazigund Road Tunnel, built at a cost of over Rs 3,100 crore.
PM Modi inaugurated various development projects in J-K.
PM Modi also visits INTACH photo gallery set up at Palli village in Samba district of Jammu.
PM Modi reached Samba.
Modi is welcomed by the Lt Governor and other dignitaries.
PM Narendra Modi reached Jammu on Sunday morning as part of his J-K visit.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast
Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs