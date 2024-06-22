PM Modi interacts with young J&K entrepreneurs

PTI

Srinagar, June 21

At the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on Thursday, entrepreneurs, including a number of women entrepreneurs, from Jammu and Kashmir told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that they would also give a guarantee like “Modi ki guarantee” for their products, as the youth doing “pioneering work” in start-ups interacted with him during his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, which concluded here on Friday.

‘Modi ki guarantee’ We too give a guarantee like ‘Modi ki guarantee’ for our products. We offer a money-back guarantee. Entrepreneur from Valley

Prime Minister Modi posted the video of the interaction on his X handle.“Yesterday in Srinagar, I had the opportunity to meet talented youngsters of Jammu and Kashmir who are doing pioneering work in start-ups. Here are the highlights from the interaction,” he said in the post.

A woman entrepreneur whose start-up produces feed and feed supplements for livestock told the PM that her year-old start-up had produced 500 tonnes of feed so far, earning Rs 1 crore.

Another woman entrepreneur, Sheela Imran Bandh, a microbiologist fromKachkoot village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama, told Prime Minister Modi that she used the skills of 20 women from her village to create handicraft products for her business.

Upon being asked about the marketing of her products by the PM, Bandh said she had an e-commerce website.

Another entrepreneur said he started online operations by drawing inspiration from Modi’s dream of Digital India. Making products like jams and honey, the owner of start-up ‘Just Order’ told Modi that he sourced ingredients locally. “We also give a guarantee like ‘Modi ki guarantee’ for our products. We offer a money-back guarantee,” the entrepreneur told the Prime Minister, who was all smiles.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Narendra Modi #Srinagar