 Day is not far when people of J-K will elect its own local government, says PM Modi; also warns terrorists : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Day is not far when people of J-K will elect its own local government, says PM Modi; also warns terrorists

Day is not far when people of J-K will elect its own local government, says PM Modi; also warns terrorists

Modi lays foundation stone, inaugurates 84 developmental projects worth Rs 1,500 crore in Srinagar

Day is not far when people of J-K will elect its own local government, says PM Modi; also warns terrorists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' programme, in Srinagar, on Thursday. Photo: X/@BJP4India



PTI

Srinagar, June 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said preparations for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir have begun and the day is not far when the people of the Union territory will elect its own government and also get its statehood back.

In his first visit to the valley after becoming the prime minister for the third time, Modi laid foundation stone and inaugurated 84 developmental projects worth Rs 1,500 crore in Srinagar.

Taking note of the recent terror incidents in Jammu region, he gave a stern warning to those who carried out the attacks saying they will be given a befitting reply.

He complimented the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the record turnout in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections and breaking the record of 35 years and said the day is not far when “you will elect your own representative through your vote”.

“You deserve to be felicitated for it ... now time has come that people of Jammu and Kashmir elect its own government through your votes. For that, preparations are being made for holding Assembly elections,” he said.

Modi said the statehood of the Jammu and Kashmir will also be restored.

He also praised the youths of Jammu and Kashmir for the high turnout in the Lok Sabha polls and said they have ensured victory of democracy.

Modi said the wall of the Article 370, which was scrapped in August 2019, collapsed and fruits of Indian Constitution ensured in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Today the Indian Constitution has truly been implemented in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The prime minister said today the forces inimical to peace and development are making last ditch efforts to stop the progress of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Centre has taken the recent terror attacks very seriously. The home minister held a meeting and reviewed the entire mechanism. I want to assure that we will leave no stone unturned to punish the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

He said the new generation in Jammu and Kashmir will live in permanent peace. “We will strengthen the path chosen by the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Modi assured the people that permanent peace will be established in Jammu and Kashmir. He said the change for betterment in Jammu and Kashmir has been the hardwork of the NDA government in last 10 years.

“I am making efforts to bridge the distances between Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir and ensuring connection of hearts,” he said.

“Today we are finding new ways to change the lives of people in Jammu and Kashmir. Today, the Constitution of India has been implemented in true sense,” he said.

Modi lashed out at earlier governments saying those “who did not do it (implementation of Constitution of India), were guilty before the youth and daughters of Jammu and Kashmir who were being discriminated against.”

He said the discourse around Kashmir has changed due to the efforts of his government over the past 10 years.

“For the first time, our daughters in Jammu and Kashmir have got their due rights, the West Pakistan refugees and Valmiki samaj have been able to vote in local body polls,” he said.

Referring to the G20 meeting held here last year, Modi said now people talk about record tourist arrivals which have provided livelihood opportunities to locals and improved the local economy.

“The international Yoga Day which will be held here tomorrow will be another tourist attraction,” he said.

Modi said while money was being granted to Jammu and Kashmir by earlier governments as well, his government has ensured accountability. “Today, every penny is being used for your development,” he said.

Referring to the results of the Lok Sabha elections, Modi said by electing a government for the third consecutive term after a gap of 60 years, India has given a big message to the whole world.

“Our government shows its performance by following expectations of people and which brought results,” he said.

The prime minister said India saw several unstable governments in last century and there were five general elections in 10 years. “The mandate received in this Lok Sabha elections has a huge message of stability,” he said.

Modi also launched agricultural and allied sectors projects worth Rs 1,800 crore to be implemented in 90 blocks across 20 districts in Jammu and Kashmir. He also distributed appointment letters to more than 2000 people for government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir.

The event, 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K', held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre  (SKICC) here, is a pivotal moment for the region, showcasing progress and providing inspiration to young achievers, an official statement said.

On the occasion, Modi inspected stalls and interacted with the young achievers of Jammu and Kashmir.

Those projects which were inaugurated include several projects related to road infrastructure, water supply schemes, and infrastructure in higher education etc.

Additionally, the prime minister laid the foundation stone for projects like improvement of Chenani-Patnitop-Nashri section, development of industrial estates and construction of six government degree colleges.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Narendra Modi #Srinagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Another ‘honour killing’, Kaithal teen shoots sister

2
Punjab

Punjab’s drugs crackdown on ‘point of sale’; know how police are getting peddlers' neck through meticulous data analysis

3
Punjab

The Tribune’s deep dive into the power crisis in the state — Part II: Big vs small Punjab farmers & trauma of free power

4
Haryana

Heart attack theory falls flat, Sirsa girl ‘killed for honour’

5
Punjab

Punjab: Husbands off to Delhi as MPs, wives set to fight to be MLAs

6
Punjab

After poll euphoria in Punjab, daggers out in Congress

7
India

Bihar candidate says he received leaked NEET paper with engineer uncle's help, was made to memorise it overnight

8
India

Paper leak: Army orders action against 11 soldiers

9
Trending

Did Babar Azam get luxury car, houses abroad in return for Pakistan’s bad show in T20 World Cup?

10
Sports

Former India pacer David Johnson dies after falling from 4th-floor apartment; police probe on

Don't Miss

View All
Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route proved death knell for economy
Punjab

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route in 1971 proved death knell for economy

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams
Punjab

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Top News

Delhi court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering case linked to 'excise scam'

Delhi court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal in money-laundering case linked to 'excise scam'

The judge directed Kejriwal to appear before the court whene...

7-term MP Bhartruhari Mahtab named pro tem Speaker

7-term MP Bhartruhari Mahtab named pro tem Speaker

8-term Congress MP K Suresh among panel of MPs to assist the...

UGC-NET cancelled: Dozens of students detained for protesting outside MoE, Pradhan's residence

NEET row rages further after UGC-NET cancellation; students stage protests, opposition attacks government

The cancellation of UGC-NET, amid the raging row over NEET, ...

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan admits UGC-NET exam paper leaked on Darknet, orders high-level committee

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan admits UGC-NET exam paper leaked on Darknet, announces high-level committee to look into NTA functioning

Pradhan says 'no irregularities or malpractices will be tole...

Bihar candidate says he received leaked NEET paper with engineer uncle's help, was made to memorise it overnight

Bihar candidate says he received leaked NEET paper with engineer uncle's help, was made to memorise it overnight

Govt on Wednesday cancels UGC-NET held on June 18, orders CB...


Cities

View All

Mass transfers in Police Dept routine affair: DIG

Mass transfers in Police Dept routine affair: DIG

BSF recovers two China-made drones in Punjab

Protest over frequent thefts in Tarn Taran

4 booked for duping five youth of Rs 34L on pretext of arranging job in Police Dept

Rs 5L fine recovered from 962 train passengers travelling sans tickets in Ferozepur division

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

30-year-old mother of toddler ‘stabbed’ to death by partner in Mohali hotel

30-year-old mother of toddler ‘stabbed’ to death by partner in Mohali hotel

PU, PGI continue to be among top property tax defaulters

Two top Chandigarh posts fall vacant

Power cuts wreak havoc in Zirakpur

Chandigarh: Now BJP seeks scrapping of Rs 7 cr plan to revamp cremation ground

Delhi court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering case linked to 'excise scam'

Delhi court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal in money-laundering case linked to 'excise scam'

Chilling murder inside Delhi's Burger King captured on CCTV; hitmen walked in as customers, fired at least 38 rounds

Delhi sees 22 heat-related deaths in 24 hours

Will go on indefinite fast if water crisis not resolved: Atishi to PM Modi

Tillu Tajpuriya gang shooter arrested from Delhi’s Rohini

SAD fields Surjit Kaur for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

Two-time councillor Surjit Kaur is SAD's pick for Jalandhar West bypoll

Jalandhar West bypoll to witness triangular contest

Political activities to pick up pace

Channi meets Congress councillors to weigh byelection prospects

AAP protests irregularities in NEET exam

Election drubbing brings AAP govt back to public doorsteps

Election drubbing brings AAP govt back to public doorsteps

Industry peeved over enhancement notices

Strengthen Sutlej embankments before rains, Moga DC appeals to Ludhiana counterpart

Jagraon farmer shuns paddy cultivation, incentivises diversification

Act tough against gangsters, drug smugglers: CP to officials

4 arrested, police claim to have solved recent theft cases in Patiala

4 arrested, police claim to have solved recent theft cases in Patiala

World Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Day at law institute