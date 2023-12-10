PM Modi praises milk vendor from Sheikhpora

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the efforts of Nazia Nazir, a milk vendor and Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra beneficiary from Sheikhpora in Kashmir and asked about her family members. Nazir said her husband was an auto driver and her two children had been studying at government schools in the UT.

On Prime Minister’s query about whether her village had transformed today as compared to previous years, Nazia Nazir said the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide tap water connections to rural households had proved to be a game changer with clean and safe water supply reaching homes.

She also said gas connections under the Ujjwala Yojana had been aiding a transformation so also education in government schools and extension of free ration scheme for five years. Modi also asked her about experiences and impact of the Yatra vehicle in her village. She said people welcomed the Yatra van with Kashmiri rituals. The PM expressed confidence in the women power of Kashmir, hailing their initiative to get the benefits of government schemes. “Your enthusiasm is a source of strength for me,” Modi said, noting the enthusiasm for VBSY in J&K sends a positive message to the rest of the country. The Yatra seeks to saturate the central scheme delivery by reaching eligible people across India.

