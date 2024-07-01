PM Modi talks of snow peas in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, June 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appreciated the efforts of Abdul Rashid Mir of Chakura village for taking an initiative to promote the export of snow peas, saying that “the people of Jammu and Kashmir are also not lagging behind in making local products global”.

“What Jammu and Kashmir has achieved last month is an example for people across the country. The first consignment of snow peas was sent to London from Pulwama here,” PM Modi said in the 111th episode of his “Mann ki Baat” radio address – the first after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Some people got the idea... why not bring the exotic vegetables grown in Kashmir onto the world map! And lo and behold, Abdul Rashid Mir of Chakura village was the first to come forward for this. He started growing snow peas by integrating the land of other farmers of the village and within no time, snow peas started reaching London from Kashmir,” Modi said.

“This success has opened new doors for the prosperity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. There is no dearth of such unique products in our country. You must share such products with #myproductsmypride,” the PM said, adding, “I will also touch upon this topic in the upcoming ‘Mann Ki Baat’.”

He also talked about how the 10th Yoga Day was celebrated in Kashmir with great enthusiasm and zeal. “I took part in the yoga programme organised in Srinagar…. Youths, sisters and daughters also participated enthusiastically on Yoga Day,” he said.

