PM Modi to lead International Yoga Day event with 7,000 participants in Srinagar today

Srinagar, June 20

On the occasion of the 10th International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations at the SKICC here on Friday. Over 7,000 people from various walks of life will gather with the PM on the banks of Dal Lake to mark the occasion.

This year’s theme, “Yoga for Self and Society,” emphasises yoga’s role in fostering individual well-being and societal harmony. J&K L-G Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav and other dignitaries will join the programme led by the PM.

The event aims to bring together thousands of participants carrying the message to promote global health and wellness through the practice of yoga. On the occasion, the PM will address the gathering and participate in the common yoga protocol session, highlighting yoga’s significance in nurturing physical, mental and spiritual growth.

To maximise the inclusiveness of yoga benefits, the Prime Minister has written a letter to all gram pradhans. “At the grassroots level, I urge you to make health holistic, a people-led movement by spreading more awareness about yoga and millets,” the letter reads. The letter is sure to surge yoga activities in panchayats, anganwadis and community health centres, among others. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush, Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha and senior officers from J&K today visited the SKICC in Srinagar, the venue of the main event, and took note of preparations on the ground.

Since the inception of the International Day of Yoga in 2015, the PM has been a pivotal figure in its promotion, hosting celebrations at various locations worldwide, including the Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru and the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

This year’s celebrations will span across the nation, with a notable event termed as “Yoga for space”, wherein all the units of ISRO will have programmes on the practice of common yoga protocol (CYP). ISRO autonomous bodies will also participate in the CYP practice on Friday.

Globally, embassies and Indian missions abroad will also join the celebrations, reflecting yoga’s widespread influence. The “Whole of government” approach to International Day of Yoga celebrations includes coordinated efforts across various government departments and active participation from state governments and Union Territories. The National Ayush Mission team is also organising events nationwide, demonstrating yoga’s impact on holistic health.

