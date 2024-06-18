 PM Modi to lead yoga day celebrations from Srinagar on June 21 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • PM Modi to lead yoga day celebrations from Srinagar on June 21

PM Modi to lead yoga day celebrations from Srinagar on June 21

This year, the IDY will witness several events including the 'Yoga for Space'

PM Modi to lead yoga day celebrations from Srinagar on June 21

The UN General Assembly, heeding to a call by PM Modi, had made a declaration in December 2014 to observe June 21 every year as IDY. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, June 18

The main International Day of Yoga celebrations this year will be held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on June 21 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the event there, AYUSH Minister Prataprao Jadhav said on Tuesday.

Jadhav, the Minister of State for Ayush (independent charge), said this year's theme 'Yoga for Self and Society' highlights yoga's dual role in fostering individual and societal wellbeing.

It underlines promoting connection between the inner-self and the outer world going beyond one's own wellbeing, Jadhav said.

“Yoga nurtures physical, mental, and spiritual growth while promoting societal harmony. The enthusiastic participation of millions in recent years reflects the profound impact of yoga on communities,” the minister said.

He also announced that PM has written to each gram pradhan, encouraging grassroots participation and the spread of yoga in rural areas.

Jadhav launched a 'Common Yoga Protocol Book in Braille' script to support visually impaired people to learn and practice yoga with convenience. The minister also launched Professor Ayushman comic on yoga. This book will help children to learn and practice yoga with interest and entertainment.

The United Nations General Assembly, heeding to a call by Prime Minister Modi, had made a declaration in December 2014 to observe June 21 every year as IDY. 

The IDY resolution of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in December 2014 came at the initiative of the PM Modi and was passed unanimously.

Since 2015, the IDY has evolved into a mass movement around the world, Jadhav said.

This year, the IDY will witness several events including the 'Yoga for Space'. With support of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), a unique initiative called 'Yoga for Space' is being organised wherein all ISRO scientists/officers will perform Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) on IDY.

The Gaganyaan project team will also be participating in IDY 2024.

The Ayush ministry has already launched a video contest through MyGov Portal and MyBharat portal to raise awareness about yoga and to inspire people to prepare for and become active participants in the observation of IDY 2024. 

Families have to record up to one-minute harmonious yoga demonstration short video as a part of the contest.

To promote technology and start-ups in the field of yoga, the ministry has organised Yoga Tech Challenge on MyGov portal and MyBharat portal which aims to identify and promote those start-ups or individuals who have developed yoga related tools.

Last year, the global celebration of IDY was led by Modi at the United Nations headquarters in New York, USA, while the national celebration was led by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Narendra Modi #Srinagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Rahul Gandhi retains Rae Bareli; Priyanka to make electoral debut from Wayanad

2
India

If opposition forces an election for Lok Sabha Speaker, it would be first such instance in independent India

3
India

Yogendra Yadav, Suhas Palshikar object to their names being retained in new NCERT textbooks

4
Punjab

Punjab power demand soars, cuts likely to stop grid failure

5
Haryana

Congress has no future in Haryana, says Kiran Choudhry

6
Diaspora

Pannun 'assassination' plot: 1st visuals released by Czech police show Nikhil Gupta being extradited to US

7
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

8
Punjab

Congress treads carefully, shortlists 7 for Jalandhar (West) bypoll

9
Punjab

DC, SSP to be held responsible for any corrupt, illegal activity: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

10
India

Kanchanjunga Express accident: Goods train driver violated speed restriction norms, says Railway Board

Don't Miss

View All
Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route proved death knell for economy
Punjab

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route in 1971 proved death knell for economy

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams
Punjab

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

Top News

Drugs come to Punjab from Gujarat, will end nexus between low-level police officials and smugglers, says Bhagwant Mann

Drugs come to Punjab from Gujarat, will end nexus between low-level police officials and smugglers, says Bhagwant Mann

Mann warns if any police officer found involved in illicit d...

'If there is 0.001% negligence…': Supreme Court raps National Testing Agency over NEET-UG row

'Even if there is 0.001% negligence, it should be dealt with': Supreme Court tells NTA over NEET row

Top court says the NTA and Centre would file their responses...

Duped by travel agents, 12 Indian youths land in Armenia jail; 2 each from Punjab, Haryana

Duped by travel agents, 12 Indian youths land in Armenia jail; 2 each from Punjab, Haryana

One each from Bengal, UP, Uttarakhand; 5 yet to be identifie...

PM Modi's 1st Varanasi visit today after Lok Sabha poll victory, to release Rs 20,000 crore under PM-KISAN scheme

PM Modi's 1st Varanasi visit today after Lok Sabha poll victory, to release Rs 20,000 crore under PM-KISAN scheme

The PM will also distribute certificates to more than 30,000...

Pannun 'assassination' plot: 1st visuals of Nikhil Gupta being extradited to US

Pannun 'assassination' plot: 1st visuals released by Czech police show Nikhil Gupta being extradited to US

Nikhil Gupta will now face justice in American courtroom, sa...


Cities

View All

INTACH to help preserve historic fort, memorial

INTACH to help preserve historic fort, memorial

Eid-ul-Adha celebrated with religious enthusiasm in Amritsar

Dhaliwal to meet Himachal CM soon in NRI couple assault case

Majithia seeks high-level probe in missing SAD worker’s case

Bodies of two boys fished out of Amritsar's Upper Bari Doab Canal

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

No check on sale of hookah, charcoal at Panjab University campus shops

No check on sale of hookah, charcoal at Panjab University campus shops

10 Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 88 lakh in US auction

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to engage agency to handle Central projects

Chandigarh Administration urged to stop civic body from leasing out farm land

Chandigarh: Defect in new bike not repaired, dealer directed to refund price

No respite from heatwave, maximum in city likely to touch 45 degrees Celsius

No respite from heatwave, maximum in city likely to touch 45 degrees Celsius

NEET exam row: AAP protests at Jantar Mantar, demands Supreme Court monitored probe

Water crisis deepens in Delhi as levels plummet at Wazirabad

AAP, BJP engage in war of words over water shortage in Delhi

Bomb hoax leads to checking of Dubai-bound plane at Delhi airport

Duped by travel agents, 12 Indian youths land in Armenia jail; 2 each from Punjab, Haryana

Duped by travel agents, 12 Indian youths land in Armenia jail; 2 each from Punjab, Haryana

AAP faces uphill task in Jalandhar West bypoll

AAP, BJP bet on turncoats for Jalandhar (West) battle

Nawanshahr youth’s 9-second voice note from Russia leaves kin jittery

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Farmer unions continue protest at Ladhowal toll plaza for second day

Farmer unions continue protest at Ladhowal toll plaza for second day

Giant slayer Kishori Lal Sharma gets rousing welcome in hometown Ludhiana

Ludhiana sizzles; Samrala records highest temperature in Punjab at 47.2°C

Major fire breaks out at boutique on Malhar road

Ludhiana: Gang involved in printing fake currency notes busted

Police conduct cordon & search drive at suspected drug hotspots, 3 booked

Fatehgarh Sahib: Police conduct cordon & search drive at suspected drug hotspots, 3 booked

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp