PM Modi to unveil 84 projects worth Rs 1,500 crore in Jammu and Kashmir, lead Yoga Day event in Srinagar

New Delhi, June 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday for a two-day visit and will unveil 84 development projects valued Rs 1,500 crore.

Prime Minister Modi will participate in the ‘Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K’ event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar this evening.

He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in J&K. He will also launch Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP).

On June 21, Prime Minister will participate in 10th International Day of Yoga event at SKICC in Srinagar. Prime Minister will address the gathering on the occasion and take part in the CYP Yoga session thereafter.

The event “Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K” will see the PM inspecting stalls and interacting with Young Achievers of J&K.

“Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate 84 Major developmental projects valued at more than Rs 1,500 crore. The inaugurations will include projects related to road infrastructure, water supply schemes, and infrastructure in higher education. Additionally, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for projects like improvement of Chenani-Patnitop-Nashri Section, development of Industrial Estates and construction of 06 Government Degree Colleges. Prime Minister will also launch the Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture & Allied Sectors (JKCIP) Project worth Rs 1,800 crore. The project will be implemented in 90 Blocks across 20 districts of J&K, and will have the project outreach of 300,000 households covering 15 lakh beneficiaries,” said a PMO statement.

It added that the Prime Minister will also distribute appointment letters to more than 2000 persons appointed in government service.

The visit comes ahead impending Assembly elections in the UT.

