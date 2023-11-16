PM Modi's life-size cutout draws visitors to Srinagar's Lal Chowk

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 16

A life-size cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk has become a notable attraction for tourists and locals alike.

Many can be seen capturing moments with photographs and selfies alongside the striking installation.

Installed late Tuesday, the cutout portrays the Prime Minister in a white full-sleeved kurta and pyjama, adorned with a striped waistcoat.

Visitors express delight, linking positive changes in the region to Modi’s leadership.

Tourists, appreciating the unexpected attraction, attribute its presence not only to the Prime Minister’s popularity but also to the perceived development in the region.

Lal Chowk witnesses such a cut-out for the first time, signifying the positive sentiments associated with Modi’s leadership.

A Hindi message accompanies the display - “Buzargoun ka Saamaan...” translating to respect for the elders. Tourists acknowledge the cultural significance, emphasising the importance of respecting elders.

Observing the unexpected attraction at Lal Chowk, a couple taking photos with Modi’s cut-out said, “This not only reflects the Prime Minister’s popularity but also positive sentiments tied to the perceived development in the region.”

A tourist from Hyderabad, Mr Jagannath Reddy said, “We were pleased to find Modi Ji’s cutout in Lal Chowk. It shows situation is changing in Kashmir.”

Another tourist, Kamlesh Kumar from Uttar Pradesh described the experience as a source of happiness. “I took a picture with the cut-out. It was an unexpected sight for me in Lal Chowk,” Kumar said.

