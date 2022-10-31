PM Modi to J&K youth: Make the most of new possibilities

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 30

Noting that Jammu and Kashmir has been the pride of every Indian, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a “rozgar mela” through video-conferencing, today said it was time to leave behind the old challenges and take full benefit of the new possibilities.

New chapter This decade of the 21st century is the most important decade in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. It is our youth who will write a new story of development in Jammu and Kashmir. — Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

Highlighting the need for working with a new approach and new thinking for fast-paced development, PM Modi said, “We are committed to taking the benefits of development equally to all sections and citizens.”

He said, “This decade of the 21st century is the most important decade in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. Now is the time to leave the old challenges behind and take full advantage of the new possibilities.” Congratulating 3,000 youngsters, who received appointment letters to work with the government at 20 places in Jammu and Kashmir, the PM said these youngsters would get opportunities to serve in various departments such as the PWD, Health, Food and Civil Supplies, Animal Husbandry, Jal Shakti and Education-Culture.

Modi went on to say that preparations were in full swing to hand out more than 700 appointment letters in other departments in the coming days. Referring to a record increase in the number of tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said the tourism sector in the state received a boost due to infrastructure development and increased connectivity.

“It is our endeavour that the benefits of government schemes reach every section of society without any discrimination,” he said, adding that efforts were on to strengthen the health and education infrastructure in the Union Territory with the opening of two new AIIMS, seven new medical colleges, two state cancer institutes and 15 nursing colleges. He said efforts were being made to improve train connectivity to Kashmir.

Modi said the youth of Jammu and Kashmir were coming forward in large numbers for the development of their state and their people. “It is our youth who will write a new story of development in Jammu and Kashmir,” he noted.

“The mantra of ‘yogyata se rozgar’ (employment with competence), which the team has followed, is instilling new confidence in the youth of the Union Territory,” Modi said, adding that like various states, Jammu and Kashmir was also associated with this campaign.

#jammu #kashmir #narendra modi