PM’s life-size cutout adorned with ‘pheran’ in Srinagar

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 21

A life-size cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on display in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk was adorned on Thursday with a ‘pheran’ — a Kashmiri traditional cloak – on International Pheran Day.

Scores of youths organised a fashion show near the Clock Tower at the Lal Chowk city centre here to celebrate the day, displaying various forms and colours of the traditional cloak worn by the people of the valley wear during winters.

A local poet from Budgam district in central Kashmir, Jamal Ali Karbalai, alias Jamal Budgami, alias Jamal Kashmiri, put a beige pheran on the life-size cut-out of the Prime Minister which was on display in the city centre.

He said the aim behind his move is to send Modi the message that he is loved by the Kashmiris.

