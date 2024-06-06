PoK man held near LoC in Poonch

PTI

Mendhar/Jammu, June 5

An elderly man from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was apprehended after he illegally crossed over into the Indian territory along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

They said the man was identified as Munir Hussain, a 72-year-old resident of Battal village of PoK. He was taken into custody at Nangi Takarai forward area near Ghora post in Mankote sector of Mendhar sub-division on Tuesday evening, said officials.

They said an Army patrol saw Hussain, who was unarmed, moving into the Indian territory. He tried to flee when he was challenged. No incriminating material was recovered from him, they added.

The officials said preliminary questioning of the individual suggests that he might have crossed the LoC inadvertently.

