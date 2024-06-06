PoK man held near LoC in Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu, June 5
An elderly man from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was apprehended after he illegally crossed over into the Indian territory along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.
They said the man was identified as Munir Hussain, a 72-year-old resident of Battal village of PoK. He was taken into custody at Nangi Takarai forward area near Ghora post in Mankote sector of Mendhar sub-division on Tuesday evening, said officials.
They said an Army patrol saw Hussain, who was unarmed, moving into the Indian territory. He tried to flee when he was challenged. No incriminating material was recovered from him, they added.
The officials said preliminary questioning of the individual suggests that he might have crossed the LoC inadvertently.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM invites India's neighbourhood leaders for swearing-in ceremony; yet to dial Pakistan; Biden calls up to congratulate Modi
PM Modi has not called up Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh...
Narendra Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain
NDA elects PM its leader | TDP eyes Speaker’s post, 5 berths...
National Security Adviser Sullivan to visit New Delhi to engage new govt on shared India-US priorities: White House
Sullivan’s visit was discussed during a phone call between P...