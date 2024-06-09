Police affix GPS tracker to monitor bailed-out detainee

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 8

In a bid to enhance surveillance, Jammu and Kashmir Police today said it had affixed a GPS tracking device on a bailed-out detainee.

“In compliance to an order received from NIA Court Kulgam, Shopian Police affixed a GPS tracking device on a bailed-out terror assosiate namely Sameer Ahmad Bhat of Manzimpora Shopian,” the police said. “The GPS anklet will be used to monitor the movements of the bailed-out terror associate and ensure that he doesn’t violate bail conditions,” the police said.

