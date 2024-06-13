Police announce Rs 20 lakh reward for information on Reasi attackers

PTI

Jammu, June 12

The Reasi police have announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information about terrorists behind the attack on a bus of pilgrims in the district on Sunday. The police have also released a sketch of the terrorist who fired bullets on the bus and was seen by some pilgrims.

The sketch of militant has been prepared on the disclosure and description of eyewitnesses. “Reasi police appeal general public to provide any reliable information on the contact numbers of police officials,” it read.

Intelligence agencies have received inputs that terrorists might be planning suicide attacks on important police and Army installations in Jammu division. The police issued an ‘alert advisory’ in the Jammu region, urging residents to stay vigilant regarding the movement of suspicious individuals and objects.— OC/

