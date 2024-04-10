Police, Army officers visit Shopian attack site

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 9

Senior police and Army officials visited Shopian on Tuesday to assess the situation after Monday’s militant attack on a non-local driver that left him wounded.

GOC Victor Force, Balbeer Singh; IGP Kashmir, VK Birdi; IG CRPF, and DIG South Kashmir, Altaf Ahmad Khan, visited the site at the Daanish Resort at Borihallan on Mughal Road. Shopian SSP briefed them on the incident.

Subsequently, the IGP reviewed the security with police officers at the district police line. During the meeting, the officers were instructed to ensure maximum security arrangements in Shopian. The senior officers didn’t talk to the media and no official statement was issued.

On Monday evening, a driver, identified as Dilranjit Singh, a resident of Delhi, who was accompanying a German couple on a visit to Kashmir, was shot at and wounded by unidentified militants in Shopian district. According to the sources, two tourists from Germany accompanied by a driver from Delhi were staying at the Daanish Resort at Borihallan on the Mughal Road connecting the Poonch-Rajouri districts of Jammu with the Shopian district of the Valley.

The driver had stepped out of the hotel in the evening when militants fired three bullets at him. He sustained injuries and was referred to Srinagar hospital.

#Kashmir #Shopian #Srinagar