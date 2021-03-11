Police, Army seize heroin worth Rs 20 crore in Uri

Srinagar May 20
Security forces on Friday seized 10 kg heroin worth Rs 20 crore in the border town of Uri in North Kashmir. The heroin was recovered by a joint team of police and the Indian Army’s 8 Rashtriya Rifles from a vehicle driven by a government employee, police said.
“Today police and Army stoppeda vehicle and during the search at least 10 packets of heroin weighing approximately 10 kg were recovered,” a police spokesperson said.
The vehicle driver has been identified as Mohammad Zaid Shah Geelani of Basgran village in Uri sub-district.
Geelani works in the Rural Development Department and was going to sell the heroin in the black market for around Rs 18 to 20 crore.
Police have registered a case under relevant Sections of the NDPS Act and taken up the investigation.
